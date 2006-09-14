Inside Technology in partnership with IAR

Inside Technology signs partner and distribution agreement with IAR Systems for better serving its markets in the Nordic region.

Inside Technology with offices in Sweden and Denmark provides tools and services for the embedded industry and can deliver high-end expertise within various areas of embedded application development together with IAR Systems product portfolio including Embedded Workbench™ and visualSTATE©. Together with Inside Technology's own MakeApp™ chip configuration tool, IAR Systems products match very well Inside Technology's strategy for delivering professional and effective tools for the embedded market.



"Our people have worked with IAR's tools for several years and have comprehensive understanding of IAR technologies. Our strategy is to focus on close cooperation with a few tool vendors since we believe it gives the best results for our customers. Thus we are happy to partner with one of the world's leading embedded tools companies, IAR Systems", says Henrik Leerberg, CEO for Inside Technology.



"We see a significant potential in partnering with Inside Technology since they have extensive knowledge about IAR's tools and technologies", says Jari Kokko, Area Sales Manager, North Europe, IAR Systems.