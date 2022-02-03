© KPT

The investment is said to create 25 new jobs at Fideltronik in Sucha Beskidzka, located in the southern part of Poland, press release from Krakow Technology Park reads.

The new unit will operate under the name Fideltronik Smart Factory and will focus on new technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

“The new investment in Sucha Beskidzka is an opportunity for us to build an innovative technological base, which will be Fideltronik Smart Factory, where the majority of production processes will be automated and robotic, with an emphasis on aspects that are still done by hand in many factories,” says Miłosław Dziula, vice president and financial director at Fideltronik, in the press release.

The EMS provider estimates that the project will be completed by 31 December 2024, and will result an expansion of 5,000 square metres of production space, bringing the total area of the production complex up to 12,000 square metres.