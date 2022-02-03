© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

José Ignacio Ruiz joins the PCB group as the new Managing Director for NCAB Spain. Jose joins the company from the EATON Industrial group where he held the role as Segment Manager for Spain and Portugal.

“I am enthusiastic to take on my new role and join the team in Spain. I feel deeply aligned with NCABs value based culture and the value proposition NCAB offers their customers. I look forward to grow the business together with the team taking advantage of the potential and opportunities the market offers," the new managing director says in the update.