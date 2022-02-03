© Altix

CEA-Liten has ordered an Adix SA for fine line applications to be part of the their research activities focused on micro and nano-technologies, smart digital systems and renewable energy.

With their latest DI imaging down to less than 10µm, the Liten branch will be able to take structural electronics prototyping to the next step. This new Adix will be installed inside Liten’s latest generation clean room dedicated to the research & prototyping of new technologies in the sphere of energy and materials, a press release from Altix reads.