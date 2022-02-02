© elvia Cirtec

In an update the company states that the fire was contained at the end of the afternoon. There were no injuries and no pollution was released but the fire destroyed the entire production workshop at the site.

A preliminary investigation has been opened to determine the origin and circumstances of the fire.

As a result of the damage caused by the fire, all the activities – with its 87 employees – has been completely shut down.

“The management would like to thank the fire brigade and the gendarmerie who intervened, as well as the local administration and all those who gave their help and support,” the company writes in the update.

Following the fire elvia mobilised the entire group to deal with the situation at hand; both in order to support the employees of the site, as well as to provide rapid fallback solutions to customers and partners.

“To compensate for the unavailability of our site, our sales teams are organised to inform our customers and partners. Also, an adapted transfer plan is being prepared in order to allow the continuity of the activity,” the company writes.

Evertiq will provide further updates as soon as it becomes available.