Under the terms of the merger agreement, Rogers’ shareholders will receive USD 277.00 in cash for every share of Rogers capital stock they own.

“We are pleased that Rogers’ shareholders voted to approve the pending acquisition by DuPont,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO in a press update. “The combination of Rogers and DuPont’s Electronics & Industrial business will provide compelling benefits to our customers and employees as together we leverage our strengths in innovation and advanced materials to bring new solutions to rapidly growing end markets such as Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles.”

The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals. The companies expect that the transaction will close by the end of the second quarter of 2022.



