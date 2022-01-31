© SVI

The company says in a press release that the construction progress is on track and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

With its new facility soon coming online, SVI says that its Slovakia operations will be able to offer full SMT and backend capabilities, with new SMT lines installed. This will also be complemented by the existing know-how and expertise in the cable-harness business, the company writes in the press release.

With global supply chains shaken by political tensions, tariffs, and rising wages in China, SVI is leaning on its operations in Slovakia to be a strong and effective alternative in South East Asia and Eastern Europe. The location is close to Poland, the Czech Republic, and Austria.