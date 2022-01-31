© Patrik Blomqvist

Following several acquisitions and expansion last year. The French PCB group is starting 2022 by acquiring the operations of CEBISA France.

“We are very happy to have signed an agreement with CEBISA France, whose activities will soon be transferred to the teams of ICAPE France. With this new important step, ICAPE Group strengthens its leading position on the French electronic suppliers market. CEBISA France customers will benefit from ICAPE Group's full range of services, and we guarantee them the clearest and smoothest transition possible," says CEO of ICAPE Group Cyril Calvignac, in a press release.

CEBISA France and ICAPE Group teams have been working on this project for several months. CEBISA has been in business as a PCB supplier 1996; and 2021 CEBISA achieved a turnover of EUR 2.8 million with its 50 customers spread throughout Europe.

"In this new industrial era, we owe our customers a good level of performance and quality, which we provide today at CEBISA France. The transition to ICAPE Group of our customers will ensure the sustainability and the optimisation," says Stéphane Ivetich, CEO of CEBISA France.

The agreement between the two companies was signed in Paris on January 26 and will be effective from the end of February.