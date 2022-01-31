© flir

Under the contract, the companies will provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications. DALO also has awarded the companies a service and maintenance contract. The potential contract value is estimated to exceed USD 100 million over the period of performance.

Teledyne FLIR has offered its SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems. The contract allows DALO to procure versions of these products for the Danish Defense Mobile Sensor Systems program.