Teledyne FLIR Defense captures large, multi-year contract
Teledyne FLIR Defense, together with its Denmark-based partner Precision Technic Defence Group, announces that they have signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO).
Under the contract, the companies will provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications. DALO also has awarded the companies a service and maintenance contract. The potential contract value is estimated to exceed USD 100 million over the period of performance.
Teledyne FLIR has offered its SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems. The contract allows DALO to procure versions of these products for the Danish Defense Mobile Sensor Systems program.
“Teledyne FLIR is proud to partner with Precision Technic Defence to continue to supply Danish armed forces with state-of-the-art, gyro-stabilized sensor systems,” says JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense, in a press release. “We’ve invested heavily in technology upgrades across our lineup, including edge processing and AI capabilities that reduce the cognitive load on operators and improve situational awareness.