Jabil to invest in India

Jabil is attracted by India's solid base of skilled engineers, technicians as well as the investor-friendly government.

Jabil is planning to set up new facilities in Chennai, Pune and Rajnandgaon, mainly because it sees great investment climate in India. The company has a target of $1 billion revenue from India alone.



“We expect the rate of growth in India to be faster than China", says Bill Muir, Jabil's Asia head.



“We are not looking at India from a marketing perspective but from manufacturing point of view," said Muir in an exclusive interview to CIOL.



“India has been on the software circuit for long. Now is the right time for the hardware industry to take off. India can be a very good supplier to the global market, and some of our customers are already coming to India," said Muir.



“You can't expect India to become a China overnight, but a lot of other companies are bound to follow us," added Muir.