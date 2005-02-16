CIL formed COOLLED

COOLLED is a product, and a company, wich is the fruit from a LED technology development project led by Custom Interconnect Limited(CIL).

CIL developed the COOLLED patent pending process wich later resulted in an independent company, named COOLLED. “This two year research and development programme represents a major investment for the company. We are encouraged by the response of professionals working in the UV curing industry, our first target market", said Nick Edwards, a director of CIL and managing director of COOLLED.



COOLLED principle builds on the ability to produce LED arrays in a high package density wich makes them more suitable for industrial applications.



Reflectors of plated copper captures the side-emitted light from the LED, and throws it forward. The heat developed is transfered down to the main heat sink, by several heat spreaders.