The latest ISM36000 was installed at DSM’s Tempe, Arizona facility along with an Incoming Material Station. The EMS provider already has three systems installed at its facility in Calgary, Canada, which made Juki the clear choice when DSM needed a storage tower for its smart factory in Tempe. The sale was liaised by Juki’s representative in AZ, Bill Butt with Quantum Systems.

“The DSM team decided to add this capability to our EMS facility to help automate what had traditionally been a very manual operation,” says David Watson, General Manager at DSM (Arizona) in a press release.

The ISM storage management system provides an intelligent and flexible storage solution. Using the ISM UltraFlex 3600, DSM can flexibly store up to 3,644 reels, monitor them intelligently as well as oversee the fully automatic import and export of the components.