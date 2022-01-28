DSM invests in storage tower from Juki
Juki Automation Systems (JAS), a Juki Corporation subsidiary, says Dynamic Source Manufacturing (DSM) has purchased its fourth ISM3600 Storage Tower.
The latest ISM36000 was installed at DSM’s Tempe, Arizona facility along with an Incoming Material Station. The EMS provider already has three systems installed at its facility in Calgary, Canada, which made Juki the clear choice when DSM needed a storage tower for its smart factory in Tempe. The sale was liaised by Juki’s representative in AZ, Bill Butt with Quantum Systems.
“The DSM team decided to add this capability to our EMS facility to help automate what had traditionally been a very manual operation,” says David Watson, General Manager at DSM (Arizona) in a press release.
The ISM storage management system provides an intelligent and flexible storage solution. Using the ISM UltraFlex 3600, DSM can flexibly store up to 3,644 reels, monitor them intelligently as well as oversee the fully automatic import and export of the components.
“The Juki system fully integrates with our ERP and other manufacturing execution systems to help ensure our inventory accuracy via their scanning capabilities, dry storage to support component integrity, and a method to pull/return kits that is quick and complete. After the successful integration of the Juki system in our Calgary facility, the Arizona site is following their lead and committed to fully automating our factory. Although the Juki system is new in our Arizona facility, it has already helped us complete kits faster, eliminate the need for physical counts when returning to storage, and helped give our staff another tool to aid in our mutual success,” David Watson continues.