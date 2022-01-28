© IPC Electronics Production | January 28, 2022
North American EMS industry up 0.9% in December
Total North American EMS shipments in December 2021 were up 0.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments rose 8.0 percent.
EMS bookings in December rose 47.1 percent year-over-year and rose 13.8 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.55.
“IPC recorded the strongest monthly North American EMS bookings on record in December 2021,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Strong bookings pushed the book-to-bill to near record levels, tying levels in May 2021 and only slightly below the all-time record high set in April 2021.”