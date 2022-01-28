EMS bookings in December rose 47.1 percent year-over-year and rose 13.8 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.55.

“IPC recorded the strongest monthly North American EMS bookings on record in December 2021,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Strong bookings pushed the book-to-bill to near record levels, tying levels in May 2021 and only slightly below the all-time record high set in April 2021.”