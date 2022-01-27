© EMS Electra

The Romanian EMS provider was recently certified for the production of electronic and mechanical subassemblies for medical devices, by earning the EN ISO 13485:2016 Medical Devices Quality Management System certification after having moved to its new facility, the company announces in a press release.

The company relocated to a new custom-built facility in Brătuleni during the first quarter of 2020, right before the pandemic truly hit Europe. The EMS provider has managed to maintain its activity – uninterrupted – during the entire pandemic, and recorded an increased in turnover of 16% during 2021.