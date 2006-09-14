Zuken Announces CADSTAR 9.0

Zuken, the engineering consulting company, has announced the latest version of the desktop PCB design solution, CADSTAR 9.0.

This release features major usability and flexibility enhancements, along with functionality for adopting new technology. Simultaneously, Zuken has introduced the latest version of CADSTAR 3D, with advancements that follow this same theme of increased usability.



In response to customer demand, making CADSTAR even easier to use has been the primary focus for version 9.0. Improvements to the GUIs have resulted in graphical representations of every function assignment, making the tool both easier to work with while allowing the user to develop their design skills – in turn increasing their design efficiency. 'Trunk' routing functionality, within P.R.Editor XR, has also been further enhanced to allow more flexibility. This includes providing designers with the ability to swap equivalent pins quickly and easily to improve routability. In addition, general usability developments have been made to the report generator, post drill files, DXF post processing, general menu and tool bars, plus much more.



One significant development that has been welcomed by users is the enhancement of the back annotation function, which makes file transfer from PCB design into the schematic smoother and simpler. This is of particular benefit when creating high-speed PCBs, due to the frequent ECOs (engineering change orders) associated with high-speed design. Furthermore, as many companies now have more operations in the Asian market, there is an increasing importance placed on complying with traditional Eastern design practices where in contrast to the West, the PCB design stage is dominant, making smooth back annotation to the schematic essential.



CADSTAR SI Verify, which offers a complete post-layout signal integrity simulation toolset with seamless integration into CADSTAR, also features many new functions for ease of use and accuracy. This includes upgrades to the via modelling function, to provide more in-depth analysis details and user defined n-port circuit models to take into account components such as filters and ferrite beads. Both of these enhancements are also supported by Zuken's Scenario Editor, a “what-if" simulation scratch pad.



With more and more CADSTAR designers needing to overcome traditional design issues while exploring new approaches in creating smaller, lighter, 'function- shaped' products or assemblies, Zuken has expanded upon this theme of improved ease of use into the very latest optimized solution for the verification of PCB layout in a 3D environment - CADSTAR 3D version 5.0.



As standard, CADSTAR 9.0 works seamlessly with the online parts library, CADSTAR Exchange. This extensive library features over 200,000 ready to use parts available for download within the CADSTAR environment.