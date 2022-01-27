© Videoton

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary and HEPA Hungarian Export Promotion Agency has launched a program to support the foreign market expansion of Hungarian corporations. Within the framework of this program, Videoton successfully applied for a grant to modernise its plant in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, aiming to almost double its production capacity.

As a result of the successful application, 50% of the investment will be implemented within the framework of the Hungarian Government's Foreign Market Growth Support Scheme.

The electronics manufacturer states in an update that the complete development idea – if fully realised – including necessary building extensions and modernisation, could result in further investments of similar value.

Ottó Sinkó, Co-CEO of Videoton, says in a press release that the the goal of the investment is to realise the production of a similar standard to the Videoton EAS production facility in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.