Celestica's facility in Mexico is located in close proximity to a substantial and growing portion of Powin's end market, and full production is expected to begin in Q2 2022. The Centipede platform will be assembled and tested on-site at Celestica's facility before it is delivered to project locations.

"Our partnership with Celestica marks a significant step in Powin's plans to simplify and secure our supply chain for our North American customers, and we are confident in Celestica's ability to uphold our focus on safety and reliability for our customers. Given Celestica's global scale and capabilities, this partnership also provides Powin with the flexibility to increase our international production capabilities," says Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin, in a press release.

"Celestica will provide in-region manufacturing, engineering and supply chain solutions to ensure Powin is able to quickly launch and scale its innovative Centipede platform throughout North America," adds Todd Cooper, President, ATS at Celestica.

Powin's Centipede platform was launched in November 2021. It is the company's first fully modular design, complete with pre-integrated segments containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and essential safety systems.