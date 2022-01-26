© GM

This is the single largest investment announcement in GM history. The investment includes construction of a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and the conversion of GM’s assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra, GM's second assembly plant scheduled to build full-size electric pickups.

"Today we are taking the next step in our continuous work to establish GM’s EV leadership by making investments in our vertically integrated battery production in the U.S., and our North American EV production capacity,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO in a press release.

These investments are described as the latest step in GM's accelerated drive to become a EV powerhouse in North America by 2025. The Orion and Ultium Cells Lansing investments are aimed att supporting an increase in total full-size electric truck production capacity to 600,000 trucks when both Factory ZERO and Orion facilities are fully ramped. Through site conversion and new facilities, GM is looking to stay ahead of the growing demand for electric vehicles.

GM is investing USD 4 billion to convert its Orion Assembly facility to produce electric trucks. This investment is expected to create more than 2,350 new jobs at Orion and retain approximately 1,000 current jobs when the plant is fully operational.

GM and LG Energy Solution – via their Ultium Cells joint venture – are investing USD 2.6 billion to build Ultium Cells' third U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant at the Lansing site. This investment is expected to create more than 1,700 new Ultium Cells jobs when the plant is fully operational. Site preparations will begin this summer and battery cell production is scheduled to begin in late 2024.