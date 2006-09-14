Electrolux to cut back in Australia

Electrolux is to scale back Australian manufacturing operations with a decision to close its washer/dryer and dishwasher plants in Adelaide over the next 18 months. Production will be moved gradually to other Electrolux factories.

The Electrolux dishwasher plant will close at the end of April next year and the Electrolux washer/dryer plant, by the end of first quarter of 2008. Approximately 500 jobs will be affected by the closures.



The closures are part of the ongoing restructuring program, which was announced in 2005. The closures will incur a total cost of approximately SEK 300 million, which will be taken as a charge against operating income in the third quarter of 2006.