January 26, 2022
NA semi equipment industry posts December 2021 billings
North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.92 billion in billings worldwide in December 2021, according to SEMI.
The billings figure is 0.5% lower than final November 2021 billings of USD 3.93 billion and 46.1% higher than December 2020 billings of USD 2.68 billion.
"After record-breaking billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers in November 2021, December billings remained robust and were the second-highest ever,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “For the first time, billings topped $3 billion every month of the year, nearing USD 4 billion by year end, demonstrating unprecedented demand and exceptional execution by equipment suppliers.”
|Month
|Billings
(3-mo. Avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|July 2021
|$3,857.4
|49.8%
|August 2021
|$3,656.3
|37.8%
|September 2021
|$3,718.2
|35.5%
|October 2021
|$3,745.4
|41.4%
|November 2021 (final)
|$3,935.3
|50.7%
|December 2021 (prelim)
|$3,917.3
|46.1%