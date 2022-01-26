The billings figure is 0.5% lower than final November 2021 billings of USD 3.93 billion and 46.1% higher than December 2020 billings of USD 2.68 billion.

"After record-breaking billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers in November 2021, December billings remained robust and were the second-highest ever,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “For the first time, billings topped $3 billion every month of the year, nearing USD 4 billion by year end, demonstrating unprecedented demand and exceptional execution by equipment suppliers.”