© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | January 26, 2022

NA semi equipment industry posts December 2021 billings

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.92 billion in billings worldwide in December 2021, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 0.5% lower than final November 2021 billings of USD 3.93 billion and 46.1% higher than December 2020 billings of USD 2.68 billion.

"After record-breaking billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers in November 2021, December billings remained robust and were the second-highest ever,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “For the first time, billings topped $3 billion every month of the year, nearing USD 4 billion by year end, demonstrating unprecedented demand and exceptional execution by equipment suppliers.”

  MonthBillings
(3-mo. Avg.)		Year-Over-Year
July 2021$3,857.449.8%
August 2021$3,656.337.8%
September 2021$3,718.235.5%
October 2021$3,745.441.4%
November 2021 (final)$3,935.350.7%
December 2021 (prelim)$3,917.346.1%
