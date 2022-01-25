© GM

As Lockport Components prepares for electric motor component production, the facility will continue to build a variety of components that support GM's current truck and SUV production. Lockport Components currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in GM's trucks.

The company says that it estimates that Lockport Components will add about 230 positions between 2023 and 2026. Though the actual staffing plans will be made clear closer to the start of production as the facility transitions to support EV motor component production.

“GM’s investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs," says Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability in the press release. "This is an excellent example of how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our EV production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles."

Facility renovations will begin immediately.