© NKT Electronics Production | January 24, 2022

German federal cartel office audits NKT's German sites

Just like Leoni, NKT A/S is reporting that searches are carried out at the company’s two main German sites, as part of a greater investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various power cable manufacturers.

The reason behind the investigations are suspicions that power cable manufacturers potentially have coordinated calculations of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany.

NKT says in an update that it is cooperating with the authorities.

January 20 2022 3:01 pm V20.1.11-1