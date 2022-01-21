© Hanza

The company announces in a press release that it will expand its operations in the region through the acquisition of a building in Poland and expansion of the production facility in the Czech Republic.

The Swedish company owns a production facility for electronics manufacturing in Brzeg Dolny, Poland. This business will now expand through the acquisition of a nearby building measuring nearly 1,000 square metres. In Zabreh, Czech Republic, the company owns a production facility for cable manufacturing and advanced assembly. Hanza has decided to expand the production area through an extension of about 1,000 square metres.

The company says that it expects the expansion to be carried out swiftly, and the new areas should be operational during the second quarter of 2022.