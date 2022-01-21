© Sanmina

The division will provide design, packaging, assembly, and testing services that integrate MixComm’s low power and beam forming chips into an innovative AiP package that simplifies and miniaturises the product design. The solutions will be based upon MixComm’s SUMMIT2629 Beamformer Front End IC and the ECLIPSE3741 Antenna in Package (AiP).

“AiP solutions have become the most attractive front-end subsystems to ensure the performance benefits of mmWave frequencies that are essential for continued rollout and adoption of 5G networks,” says Eric Sislian, VP of the Advanced Microsystems Technologies division at Sanmina in a press release. “By combining our design and advanced manufacturing capabilities with MixComm’s leading RF technologies, we believe we can accelerate commercialization of AiP solutions that enable wireless communications providers to provide a high-quality user experience and expand their 5G networks.”

The work will also include design for manufacturability and thermal characterisation. Advanced Microsystems Technologies has product development and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Thailand.