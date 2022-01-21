© Scanfil

The expansion is currently expected to usable during the second quarter of 2022. The existing factory measures 4,500 square metres and employs approximately 270 professionals.

“We are glad to announce us growing in Wutha, in the heart of Germany. Our factory is well located and close to our customers and their R&D,” says Scanfil CEO Petteri Jokitalo in a press release. “Growth expectations have improved significantly and gave us the confidence to invest more in Wutha.”

The company says that the adjoining building, now under construction, will meet high-quality requirements. Further stating that some of Scanfil's customers in Wutha come from the medical sector, which has a high and demanding baseline standard for production quality and precision.