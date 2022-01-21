Scanfil expands its German operations by 50%
The EMS provider says that it will increase its factory in Wutha-Farnroda in Germany with another 2,200 square metres.
The expansion is currently expected to usable during the second quarter of 2022. The existing factory measures 4,500 square metres and employs approximately 270 professionals.
“We are glad to announce us growing in Wutha, in the heart of Germany. Our factory is well located and close to our customers and their R&D,” says Scanfil CEO Petteri Jokitalo in a press release. “Growth expectations have improved significantly and gave us the confidence to invest more in Wutha.”
The company says that the adjoining building, now under construction, will meet high-quality requirements. Further stating that some of Scanfil's customers in Wutha come from the medical sector, which has a high and demanding baseline standard for production quality and precision.
“The majority of our customers come from the automation and safety sector, but there are also good growth prospects in medical and cleantech,” says Dr. Heribert Raaf, the Managing Director of the Wutha factory. “In the future, with the new capacity the high requirements of the customers are met even better than before and we are ready for the growth.”