Electric personal mobility vehicles (think scooters, motorcycles, 3-wheelers and quadricycles) have become a growing solution for urban mobility. And the companies claim that high quality powertrain solutions are key to the accelerated adoption of personal mobility.

The industrialisation and manufacturing of IRP's products will be led by Bosch's EMS business unit – headquarters in Mondeville, France. The EMS unit, which was established in 2020, supports customers from small to large series in the automotive, industrial, health, energy, networks and aerospace markets.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with a market leader such as Bosch on the industrialization of our products," says Moran Price, IRP Systems Co-founder and CEO in a press release. "This collaboration will help IRP to serve our European customers much better, with local manufacturing and superior supply safety. It will also enable us to significantly enhance our delivery capacity in order to accommodate the growing demand in our products worldwide," she added.

Claude Alemany, Head of Bosch EMS and Mondeville plant General Manager, claims that for more than a century, no automobile has been built without at least one Bosch part.