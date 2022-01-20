IRP and Bosch to mass-produce controllers
IRP Systems has signed a strategic agreement with Bosch for the industrialisation and serial manufacturing of IRP's personal mobility electric motor controllers.
Electric personal mobility vehicles (think scooters, motorcycles, 3-wheelers and quadricycles) have become a growing solution for urban mobility. And the companies claim that high quality powertrain solutions are key to the accelerated adoption of personal mobility.
The industrialisation and manufacturing of IRP's products will be led by Bosch's EMS business unit – headquarters in Mondeville, France. The EMS unit, which was established in 2020, supports customers from small to large series in the automotive, industrial, health, energy, networks and aerospace markets.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with a market leader such as Bosch on the industrialization of our products," says Moran Price, IRP Systems Co-founder and CEO in a press release. "This collaboration will help IRP to serve our European customers much better, with local manufacturing and superior supply safety. It will also enable us to significantly enhance our delivery capacity in order to accommodate the growing demand in our products worldwide," she added.
Claude Alemany, Head of Bosch EMS and Mondeville plant General Manager, claims that for more than a century, no automobile has been built without at least one Bosch part.
"This collaboration, spear headed by the Bosch Israel team, enables Bosch to take part in complementary e-mobility markets and strengthen its position as a key player in the electronic manufacturing sector. This kind of collaborative effort is a good example for how Bosch' expertise can be decisively beneficial to innovative companies that are looking to scale up their offering."