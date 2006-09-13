Abacus Wireless Signs EZURiO in Scandinavia

Abacus has recently signed an agreement to distribute EZURiO products in Denmark and Norway further enhancing their Wireless and Bluetooth portfolio. The agreement was celebrated at the TDC

offices in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Headquartered in Them, Denmark, Abacus is a distributor of electronic components and module solutions covering Denmark, Sweden and Norway.



EZURiO is a leading supplier of Bluetooth and 802.11 wireless solutions and has extensive experience of the mobile market. EZURiO offer complete Bluetooth and 802.11 modules that provide instant, pre-approved wireless capability to a wide range of OEM customers. EZURiO's long involvement with Bluetooth has resulted in a range of products that are acknowledged as setting the standard for Bluetooth connectivity, with extended range, low power and lowest cost of ownership.



Managing Director of Abacus in Scandinavia, Peter Busck comments, “We are delighted to add EZURiO to our product line. EZURiO's World-leading embedded intelligent Bluetooth and 802.11 modules provide excellent performance and unbeaten ease of integration for our customers."