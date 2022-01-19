© Blackstone Resources

"With the purchase of approx. 16,500 square metres of land at the site of our subsidiary, Blackstone Technology GmbH, we are once again one step closer to our vision," says CEO Ernst Ulrich in a press release.

The additional space comes at an ideal time for Blackstone according to CMO Serhat Yilmaz, who says that with this step, the company is creating the production capacities that its customers and partners demand.

"We can now implement our roadmap according to plan and will swiftly realise the next expansion stages," Serhat Yilmaz says.

Following the recently opened production facility in Döbeln, multi-stage expansions are planned for a new gigafactory building up to a preliminary peak capacity of 5 GWh per year.

The first milestone was the start of the production facility with a capacity of 50 MWh, which was reached at the end of 2021. The company says that the first products and sample cells are currently being finalised for various customers and the automotive industry.

As a second milestone, the output of the 3D printing facility for lithium battery cells in Döbeln will initially be increased tenfold. The expansion has already begun and will be completed on schedule within the next 12 months.

Finally, the third milestone is scaling up to 5 GWh annual capacity in 2023-24. A two-storey extension to the battery factory is planned for this purpose. The company ends the update stating that it will submit the building permit for this as soon as possible