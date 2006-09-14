JNJ Industries Help Manufacturers<br>Achieve RoHS Compliance

Manufacturers seeking RoHS/WEEE compliance will find the job easier thanks to a new family of products from JNJ Industries, Inc.

JNJ Industries' Lead Eliminator, Lead Test Kit, and Lead Remediation Kits help manufacturers find lead and other heavy metals and remove them from workbenches and manufacturing areas, tools, machinery, and a wide variety of surfaces. JNJ Industries' other products, from their GlobalTech ® family of environmentally friendly cleaners to their stencil cleaning rolls, saturated and/or dry disposable wipes for many different applications, are already RoHS compliant, and help manufacturers achieve 'green' manufacturing goals in other areas.



JNJ Industries is dedicated to helping electronics manufacturers transition to lead free assembly. JNJ supplies products such as color coded squeegee assemblies to help segregate components that are used on lead free manufacturing lines from lines that still use tin lead solder; lead testing products used to detect the presence of lead from surfaces ranging from small components to large work areas; to lead remediation products used to remove hazardous lead residues from the work place.



“JNJ understands and appreciates how important it is to manufacturers to be able to determine whether or not they are RoHS compliant" Robert Enterkin, Director of Sales and Marketing, stated. “Our customers have often told us that they want, in turn, to provide their customers as well as their peers the means to achieve RoHS compliance. These were the primary forces driving the development of our new line of RoHS related products customer needs, industry demand, and global thinking."