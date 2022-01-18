© kritchanut dreamstime.com

GIS is known for inventing and delivering 2D and 3D printing inkjet hardware as well as operating software. The company has more than 130 customers around the world with a focus on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialised direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which can all be controlled by the proprietary software system – Atlas.

GIS is a growing company with revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, of approximately USD 10 million and a gross margin of 51%. Nano Dimension paid GIS shareholders USD 18.1 million in cash to get their hand on the company. Additionally, Nano Dimension will pay between USD 1.3 million to USD 10.7 million within the next 27 months, if GIS achieves certain financial performance over this period.

Nano Dimension Chairman and CEO, Yoav Stern, says in the press release that GIS’ ink delivery technology and software are essential to any ink deposition methodology within the company’s Additively Manufactured Electronics and Additive Manufacturing solutions. He continues to say that GIS’ research and development roadmap will help Nano Dimension to deliver better resolution and higher productivity in our industrial 3D printing solutions,”