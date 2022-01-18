© Compass Electronics Soutions

The acquisition enhances the growth of East West by adding well-established operations in Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, and advances the company’s strategic focus on growing its North American design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

“Compass has a strong reputation for putting customers first and has an established presence for innovation in a variety of high-growth sectors such as medical & life sciences, commercial & industrial and aerospace & defense. The joint operations in Mexico and Texas allow us to offer our customers even greater nearshore, higher mix, lower volume, quick turn integrated manufacturing services as the international manufacturing landscape continues to diversify. This initiative fits perfectly with our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, allowing us to support customers from product inception to full-scale production on a global basis,” says Scott Ellyson, East West Co-founder and CEO in a press release.

East West has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and has North American operations in Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas, Massachusetts, Canada and Mexico and international operations in Costa Rica, Vietnam, China and India.