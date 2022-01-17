Aptiv acquires Wind River
Technology company Aptiv says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital for USD 4.3 billion in cash.
Wind River is a supplier of software for the intelligent edge. The company's software is used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally. This edge-to-cloud software portfolio spans the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets. Wind River generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2021.
"The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," says Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Aptiv in a press release. "Fully capitalizing on this opportunity requires comprehensive solutions that enable software to be developed faster, deployed seamlessly and optimized throughout the vehicle lifecycle by leveraging data-driven insights. These same needs are driving the growth of the intelligent edge across multiple end markets. With Aptiv and Wind River's synergistic technologies and decades of experience delivering safety-critical systems, we will accelerate this journey to a software-defined future of the automotive industry."
The CEO continues to say that Aptiv is committed to further strengthening Wind River's competitive position in the multiple industries it serves.
"Combining Wind River's industry-leading software, customer base and talent with Aptiv's complementary technologies, global resources and scale will realize our vision of the new machine economy. Together we will accelerate the digital transformation of our customers across industries through best-in-class intelligent systems software," says Kevin Dallas, president and CEO of Wind River.