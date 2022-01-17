© Aptiv

Wind River is a supplier of software for the intelligent edge. The company's software is used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally. This edge-to-cloud software portfolio spans the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets. Wind River generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2021.

"The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," says Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Aptiv in a press release. "Fully capitalizing on this opportunity requires comprehensive solutions that enable software to be developed faster, deployed seamlessly and optimized throughout the vehicle lifecycle by leveraging data-driven insights. These same needs are driving the growth of the intelligent edge across multiple end markets. With Aptiv and Wind River's synergistic technologies and decades of experience delivering safety-critical systems, we will accelerate this journey to a software-defined future of the automotive industry."

The CEO continues to say that Aptiv is committed to further strengthening Wind River's competitive position in the multiple industries it serves.