© Mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

The Swedish company announces that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an unnamed – but existing –customer in Asia.

The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million and that delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2022. “The strong global demand for semiconductors continues to drive the need for more photomasks. We are happy for the continued great interest in the SLX and appreciate the opportunity to deliver the second SLX mask writer to an existing customer,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.