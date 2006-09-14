First 16 layer PCB produced at Elprint

Norway based PCB supplier Elprint has successfully produced its first 16 layer PCB batch and it took them 26 hours.

The 16 layer PCBs were of FR4 laminate, 1.8 mm thick and had 4 mil tracks and 4 mil clearence.



The total production time was astonishing 26 hours revealing the effect of Elprint's highly automated production process and continuous flow production philosophy.



"I am very pleased with the results we now see from this first batch", says Karl-Heinz Fritz - Head of Technology and Development at Elprint AS.



"The results give us a solid proof of Elprint's new set of capabilities - moving towards HDI and complex boards. Further, the pleasing results in combination with the extreme short production time put our production plant in the forefront of QTA production of PCBs - in the whole Europe. Together with Elprint's offensive pricing strategy on QTA deliveries I clearly see a huge economical potential for our customers working with Elprint", he added.



"Finally, Helge Nilsen and Elprint have done a tremendous good job in setting this line up. It is one of the best I have ever seen - and I have seen a few", concludes Karl-Heinz Fritz.



Elprint will conclude some additional tests where the outcome will form the basis for the factory's new set of capabilities and the recommended design rules.