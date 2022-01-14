© Optomec

The USD 2+ million in orders is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 30 systems over the next 12 months.

These latest orders include the customer’s first installations of Optomec’s new HD2 printer for 3D Additive Electronics, a platform tailored for inline production in advanced semiconductor packaging and PCB assembly operations. Additionally, under the contract, Optomec will deliver Production Recipes for both conductive and insulating materials.

The customer, who remains unnamed, is described as "a leading global manufacturer of aerospace and defense electronic systems" and other advanced technology products", and has more than USD 25 Billion in annual sales. They have been using Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet 3D Printed Electronics solution for more than five years.