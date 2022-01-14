© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Naprotek acquires NexLogic

Electronics manufacturer Naprotek has completed the acquisition privately held San Jose-based company NexLogic, Inc.

The addition expands Naprotek's capabilities into microelectronics packaging and printed circuit board assembly serving market demands for complex, critical applications. NexLogic has been operating since 1995 and provides electronics manufacturing services across key markets, including Defense, Medical, and Test and Instrumentation, and is uniquely positioned to support Automated Test Equipment and Semiconductor providers. "The combination of Naprotek and NexLogic, along with the recently announced acquisition of SemiGen, creates a unique mix of capabilities aligned with emerging technologies increasing the value we deliver in partnership with our customers. Our team is now positioned to provide comprehensive electronics technology solutions for high-reliability and complex applications. Naprotek's sophisticated and rapid engineering change management process, commitment to quality, and personalized customer service are essential elements when time-to-market is critical." said Daniel Everitt, President and CEO of Naprotek in a press release.