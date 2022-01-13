© Scanfil

Scanfil expands its Atlanta factory in the USA

The EMS provider says it is expanding the production area at at the factory by 50%.

The expansion is a production facility of approximately 6,000 square metres close to the existing factory. The current factory facility is approximately 12,000 square metres. Production at this new facility has been estimated to start during the second quarter of 2022, the company details in a press release. “Customer demand increased significantly in 2021, and the USA market is one of the fastest-growing countries in Scanfil’s market areas,” says the CEO of Scanfil Petteri Jokitalo. ”To respond to the increasing demand, we kicked off this expansion project in Atlanta”. “This investment represents Scanfil’s commitment towards growing and expanding with and for our customers in the USA market,” adds Orlando Martinez, the Managing Director of the Atlanta factory. Atlanta is a factory which mainly focuses on the assembly of MedTech, power electronics, refrigeration, acoustic panels, IoT, and solutions for payment cards. The company did not specify the size of the investment nor if it would result in additional staff.