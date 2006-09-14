Foxconn increases ownership in PCB firm

Foxconn has according to DigiTimes increased its ownership in the affiliated Foxconn Advanced Technology.

Foxconn Electronics will acquire a major stake in the affiliate Foxconn Advanced Technology, which specializes in flexible PCB production.



According to DigiTimes the total transaction price was US$30,009,000, with Foxconn now holding a 42.87% stake in the flexible PCB supplier.