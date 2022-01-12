© Emerald EMS

Crestview acquires Emerald EMS

Private equity firm Crestview Partners has completed the acquisition of Emerald EMS from New Water Capital.

Crestview is investing alongside the existing management team led by CEO Vic Giglio, who will continue to lead the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Emerald EMS saw the light of day during the summer of 2020 when EMS providers DataED and Bestronics merge to launch a new player – namely Emerald EMS. Half a year later the new company expanded via the acquisition of Michigan-based Saline Lectronics Inc. (SLI) and California-based Veris Manufacturing. "We believe Emerald is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular tailwinds in digitization, industry 4.0 and 5G, which are driving higher levels of electronic content and product sophistication across industries as devices become more interconnected and generate increasing quantities of data. These rapid electronification tailwinds are driving increased demand for Emerald's solutions, which we expect will continue for years to come. With increased scale and investment, we believe Emerald can further enhance its services, capabilities and solutions to become an even more value-added partner to its customers," says Bradford Williams, Principal at Crestview, in a press release. Vic Giglio, CEO of Emerald, adds, "We are excited to have Crestview as our partner for this next phase in Emerald's evolution. Our focus on providing high-quality and high-reliability solutions to our customers is unwavering, and we look forward to having additional scale and resources to continue these efforts. We believe Crestview's highly complementary experience and commitment to continuing Emerald's acquisition expansion strategy will enable us to reach our growth potential. We are proud of the results we have achieved in partnership with New Water and are thankful to their team for all of their support."