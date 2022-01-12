© NCAB

NCAB Group names new USA President

After five years of leading NCAB Group USA, Martin Magnusson will leave his role as VP North America and President of NCAB Group USA and hand over the reins to Robert Balson who joins from January 1st.

With Martin as the helm, NCAB Group USA has over the past five years grown both organically and with acquisitions more doubling its size in revenue, profitability and number of employees. “It has been a challenging yet successful journey working with the USA team. We have grown in so many ways including our technical competence in an exponentially-evolving industry, allowing us to best support our customers – our top priority. I am grateful to have worked with such a dedicated team,” says Martin in a press release. Martin's successor, Robert Balson, brings almost 30 years of experience from the electronics industry with him; this includes experience from component manufacturers, distributors and contract manufacturers. Prior to joining NCAB, Robert was Vice President of Global Business Development at Sanmina responsible for engineering services, IoT, and smart locker solutions. Before Sanmina, he held leadership roles at Arrow Electronics, Dallas Semiconductor, and Infineon Technologies. “I am extremely excited to join NCAB at this exciting time in its journey,” says President Robert Balson in the press release. “NCAB has a strong reputation for supporting customers in challenging markets with sustainable, zero defect, PCB technology. I look forward to joining the team and continuing to support our customers, while enhancing our capabilities and driving growth.” Martin Magnusson will remain onboard to secure a smooth transition, while also continuing to work for NCAB Group headquarters in Sweden for the integration of NCAB Group’s acquisition of Elmatica.