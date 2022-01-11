© Teltonika Electronics Production | January 11, 2022
Lithuanian EMS provider expands with new factory
In early January, Lithuanian electronics manufacturer Teltonika EMS broke ground on a EUR 34 million investment which will result in a new manufacturing factory and create 500 new jobs,
Scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2022, Teltonika’s new – 1,800 square metre – technology centre is being built in in Molėtai. The new facility will accommodate not only administrative and product development spaces but also laboratories, testing and production lines, the company announces in a press release. Artificial lung ventilators, smart bracelets with atrial fibrillation detection and hi-tech networking equipment will, among other products, be designed and developed at the new technology centre. “At first, we will produce 4G and 5G mobile routers here, but we also have plans for EV charging stations and telemedicine devices. And if we can find enough programmers and electronics engineers, then a new business niche could be born here,” says Arvydas Paukštys, president of Teltonika IoT Group, in the press release. Arvydas Paukštys continues to say that the new development will create 500 new jobs. "I wish the Technology Centre in Molėtai to fulfil the expectations that we set for it. I hope that we will implement the project in full and fulfil the investment of EUR 34 million. I also hope that within two years, we can find 500 employees who will develop and manufacture IoT products."
