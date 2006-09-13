GSPK Design finalist in awards

GSPK Design Ltd is proud to announce that they have been named a finalist in the well-regarded iDEA 2006 – Innovation & Design Excellence Awards.

GSPK Design based at the GSPK Technology Park in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire faced stiff competition from the industry's best in order to be named a finalist in this year's awards.



The iDEA 2006 awards were introduced in conjunction with Cranfield University to not only recognise, but also celebrate the crucial role played by engineering and electronic product design teams in the development of new technologies.



Since GSPK Design was established in 2000, the company has created a winning formula; offering a professional and flexible service combined with the expertise needed to operate within a variety of industries.



Being named a finalist in the iDEA 2006 awards presents an excellent opportunity for the regional company, allowing GSPK Design to showcase their expertise and gain national recognition.



Managing Director of GSPK Design Ltd, Paul Marsh said – “We a delighted with the news that we have been named as a finalist in the iDEA 2006 award. This presents an excellent opportunity for GSPK Design to gain national recognition, as well as celebrating the expertise and hard work of our team. The company has gone from strength to strength since it was established in 2000, and being named amongst the industry's leading companies is a great honor in itself."



The Awards Luncheon is due to take place at the Park Lane Hilton on the 29th September 2006, where individual winners will be announced.