© Schweizer PCB | January 11, 2022
Schweizer moves towards a new record year
The fourth quarter of 2021 resulted in significant new orders for Schweizer Electronic AG of around EUR 47 million. This means that a record order in-take of EUR 175.2 million was achieved last year - more than twice as much as in the previous year and 20% above the record year of 2015.
The company attributes this in particular to its now global setup, which Schweizer believes allowed the company to achieve the record order intake despite the global shortage of components. Particularly noteworthy are orders in the double-digit millions for the company's chip embedding technology p² Pack. This technology supports the efficiency of hybrid 48-volt drives in automobiles and also enables a reduction in semiconductor need with higher performance at the same time. The negotiations with the strategic investor WUS Printed Circuits (Kunshan) for a direct investment in Schweizer Electronic China were successfully concluded at the beginning of January. The transaction takes place through a 12.8% capital increase at the Chinese subsidiary. The inflow of funds from the capital increase will amount to around EUR 10.5 million and is subject to the approval of the company's shareholders. Discussions with another investor are reportedly still ongoing.
Ad