The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology. At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is looking to expand its global presence and production facilities. In a press release the company says that it plans to expand is global production by also manufacturing the 800-volt inverter in North America " Vitesco Technologies was among the first automotive suppliers to focus so firmly on electric mobility. The most recent incoming orders endorse this consistent approach. We are pursuing a clear-cut plan that will drive forward our mission to deliver clean, zero-emission mobility," says Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies in the press release. In the final quarter of 2021 alone, incoming orders for electrification components totaled more than EUR 2 billion. Along with the major order from North America, Vitesco also received orders from one Chinese and one Japanese automaker – each valued at several hundred million euros. These orders for battery electric vehicle technology, are specifically for high-voltage axle drives that are manufactured and supplied as complete systems, as well as the necessary high-voltage power electronics.