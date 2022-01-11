© vitesco technologies Electronics Production | January 11, 2022
Vitesco wins massive order from North American automaker
Vitesco Technologies has won an order worth more than EUR 1 billion from a major North American car manufacturer.
The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology. At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is looking to expand its global presence and production facilities. In a press release the company says that it plans to expand is global production by also manufacturing the 800-volt inverter in North America "Vitesco Technologies was among the first automotive suppliers to focus so firmly on electric mobility. The most recent incoming orders endorse this consistent approach. We are pursuing a clear-cut plan that will drive forward our mission to deliver clean, zero-emission mobility," says Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies in the press release. In the final quarter of 2021 alone, incoming orders for electrification components totaled more than EUR 2 billion. Along with the major order from North America, Vitesco also received orders from one Chinese and one Japanese automaker – each valued at several hundred million euros. These orders for battery electric vehicle technology, are specifically for high-voltage axle drives that are manufactured and supplied as complete systems, as well as the necessary high-voltage power electronics.
