© BB Electronics Electronics Production | January 10, 2022
Kitron completes acquisition of BB Electronics
EMS provider Kitron has completed the acquisition of 100% of Danish electronics manufacturer BB Electronics, which was at the end of 2021.
"This transaction fits perfectly with Kitron's growth strategy. BB Electronics is a profitable company, which adds attractive geographies to the Kitron group and is expected to create significant value for Kitron shareholders. Its well-run operations will continue with little change, but we will immediately identify potential cost savings from coordinating purchases," says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron in an update. BB Electronics has about 750 employees in Denmark, the Czech Republic and China and had revenues of about DKK 1,000 million (EUR 134.4 million) in 2021.
