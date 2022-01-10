© ESIA

European semiconductor sales up 26.3% YoY

European semiconductor sales in November 2021 reached US$ 4.267 billion, an increase of 26.3% versus the same month one year ago, reports the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).

Compared to October 2021, the European semiconductor market increased by 3.1% in November. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in November 2021 were USD 49.690 billion, up 1.5% compared to October, and up 23.5% versus November 2020. These results confirm the strong growth recorded in Europe and worldwide through the year 2021. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. On a month-to-month basis, discretes, analog devices, and sensors & actuators were the top-performing categories in Europe in November, up 4.8%, 4.7%, and 3.9% respectively. The memory market also experienced good growth, with an increase of 1.1 % compared to October. In November, worldwide sales of application-specific semiconductors experienced a strong 4.5%-growth over October, with automotive semiconductors in particular growing at the above-average rate of 4.9%. Exchange rate effects were more visible on the European sales picture than in October, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 3.677 billion in November 2021, up 4.1% versus the previous month and an in-crease of 28.4% versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, semiconductor sales increased by 20.8%.