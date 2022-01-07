© jirsak dreamstime.com

Harris acquires i2 product portfolio from IBM

Software provider Harris says that it has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms.

The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, state & local law enforcement, maritime security as well as evidence management. “The acquisition of i2 is important to Harris because not only is it a proven business with an excellent international team of experts, but it also provides Harris with a feature-rich intelligence platform widely deployed by an influential customer base”, says Jean Soucy, Harris Group President in a press release. “Resilience and collaboration have never been more critical for organizations as they confront the increasing complexity of intelligence analysis. We're committed to addressing those needs by offering the most complete end-to-end intelligence analysis portfolio on the market” adds Jamie Caffrey, Program Director at i2 Group. “The convergence of data and processes is transforming the industry. By integrating i2 into their existing networks, customers will be able to better leverage their data and will be empowered to unlock valuable insights that can translate into business success."