© Customcells

Cellforce sets up production near Reutlingen, Germany

Cellforce Group GmbH (CFG), the battery JV of Porsche AG and Customcells, will build its development and production facility for high-performance battery cells in the intermunicipal economic area of Reutlingen-Nord/Kirchentellinsfurt.

Customcells already has its own production site in Tübingen. The university town was also on the shortlist for the location of Cellforce's battery factory. "Thanks to the good cooperation with the city, we were able to find an area in the neighboring region of Tübingen that meets the requirements of the project and at the same time offers spatial proximity to our series production in Tübingen," says Leopold König, CEO of Customcells, in a press release. For the production site, the joint venture is acquiring a 28,151-square metre area in the Reutlingen-Nord/Kirchentellinsfurt industrial park. A production facility is to be built on this from 2022 onwards, which will initially manufacture high-performance battery cells for 1,000 vehicles per year. Their capacity is 100 MWh per year. The companies are aiming to start production in 2024. "For us, the proximity of as many project partners as possible is the central prerequisite for rapid success," explains Markus Gräf, Chief Operating Officer of the Cellforce Group in the press release. Porsche AG originally held an 83.75% stake in the company, with Customcells Holding GmbH holding the remaining shares. At the end of the year, Customcells acquired further shares, so that the distribution is now 72.717% to Porsche and 27.283% to Customcells.