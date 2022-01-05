© SIA

Global semiconductor sales up 23.5% YoY in November

Global semiconductor industry sales were USD 49.7 billion in the month of November 2021, an increase of 23.5% over the November 2020 total of USD 40.2 billion and 1.5% more than the October 2021 total of USD 49.0 billion, says SIA.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that the cumulative annual total of semiconductors sold through November 2021 reached 1.05 trillion, which is the industry’s highest-ever annual total. “Global semiconductor sales remained strong in November, increasing substantially on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “With one month of 2021 sales data still to be reported, the industry has already set a new annual record for total semiconductor sales and units shipped, as chipmakers have substantially ramped up production to address high demand.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (28.7%), Europe (26.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.2%), China (21.4%), and Japan (19.5%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), Europe (3.1%), Japan (1.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.9%), but fell slightly in China (-0.2%).