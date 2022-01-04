© Avnet

Avnet appoints new Americas leader

Avnet says it has appointed 23-year Avnet veteran Dayna Badhorn as regional president, Americas electronics components, effective immediately.

In her new role, Badhorn will oversee all activities tied to Avnet’s electronics components business in the Americas and manage operations teams supporting business in the region. Badhorn most recently served as global vice president, strategic planning and corporate marketing, where she worked across global business units to identify growth opportunities to enhance Avnet's overall business portfolio, financial strength and market value. She also oversaw the strategy, planning and development of Avnet's global marketing initiatives. “I have worked side-by-side with Dayna and have known her for much of her career at Avnet. She leads tirelessly, with a broad range of knowledge of every aspect of our business,” says Phil Gallagher, Avnet’s chief executive officer in a press release. “I am confident she will help us maximize the tremendous potential that exists for growth in the region.” “It is an honor to be named to this role at such a pivotal time in the distribution industry,” adds Badhorn. “I look forward to further delivering on Avnet’s century-long promise of delivering best-in-class supply chain and technology solutions that help our partners and suppliers meet their evolving needs.”